ProAssurance (PRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRA. ValuEngine raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

PRA opened at $39.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.65. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $268.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.55 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 375.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ProAssurance in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

