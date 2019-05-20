Private Vista LLC Decreases Stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (CCI)

Private Vista LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 48.0% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.4% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.40. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $99.99 and a 1 year high of $130.60.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is 82.12%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,259,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,717 shares in the company, valued at $14,863,884.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $300,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,828.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.25.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

