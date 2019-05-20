Premier Oil’s (PMO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Oil (LON:PMO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Premier Oil from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 120 ($1.57) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Monday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 142.50 ($1.86).

LON PMO opened at GBX 99.23 ($1.30) on Thursday. Premier Oil has a one year low of GBX 54.70 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 146.90 ($1.92). The company has a market cap of $816.07 million and a P/E ratio of 6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.73.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

