Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.29 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Pivotal Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $30.00 target price on Boot Barn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $196,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,724 shares in the company, valued at $496,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 106.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 478,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Boot Barn by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,814,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,544,000 after buying an additional 425,193 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Boot Barn by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,947,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

