Phillips 66 (PSX) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PSX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.42.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,775.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,647,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,527,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $386,757,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,201,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,803,000 after buying an additional 1,575,744 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,479,000 after buying an additional 1,181,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,645,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,542,000 after buying an additional 958,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.