Phillips 66 (PSX) Position Boosted by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.5% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,419,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 621,862 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 236.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 43.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,589,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $168,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSX stock opened at $84.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 27.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.42.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

