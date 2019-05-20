PFG Advisors Sells 474 Shares of Harris Co. (HRS)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,202 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Harris were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Harris in the first quarter valued at $271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harris by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,681,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Harris by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Harris by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Harris during the 4th quarter worth about $4,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRS opened at $183.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $185.73.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. Harris had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harris Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

In other news, insider William H. Gattle sold 5,131 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $916,961.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 9,124 shares of Harris stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $1,642,228.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRS. Barclays lifted their price target on Harris from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Harris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

