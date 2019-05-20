Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 31,327 Shares of Viewray Inc (VRAY)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Viewray were worth $4,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Viewray by 73.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 120,016 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viewray by 5,511.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 554,237 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Viewray by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in Viewray by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 116,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,417 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. ValuEngine raised Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viewray in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viewray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

VRAY opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $836.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.20. Viewray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 71.16% and a negative net margin of 139.82%. Viewray’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Viewray Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

