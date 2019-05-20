Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Essentra (ESNT)

Essentra (LON:ESNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities raised shares of Essentra to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Essentra from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Essentra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essentra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 475 ($6.21).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 411.60 ($5.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 44.74. Essentra has a 1-year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 517 ($6.76).

In other news, insider Jon Green sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £4,948.70 ($6,466.35). Also, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £78,600 ($102,704.82).

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

