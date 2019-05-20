Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of PAYC traded down $4.24 on Monday, hitting $206.51. 16,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.80. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $215.38.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.53 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $471,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,020 shares of company stock worth $8,557,486 over the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

