PAYCENT Market Cap Hits $587,123.00 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, PAYCENT has traded down 74.9% against the dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $587,123.00 and approximately $774.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00365211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00796596 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00152701 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004535 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000100 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,662,802 tokens. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

