Parsley Energy (PE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Parsley's strategic acreage position in the low-cost high-margin Permian Basin is responsible for its robust production growth since several years. Importantly, this year, the upstream player expects total output to grow more than 18% year over year despite capex cuts. As it is, low leverage provides the firm with enough financial flexibility. Parsley's impressive reserve replacement ratio of over 406% also bodes well. However, Parsley's geographic concentration risk and infrastructural bottlenecks in the Permian region still remain matters of concern. Further, there are investor concerns over high costs impacting profit levels. Finally, Parsley Energy's cash flow deficit is also a cause of worry. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PE. KeyCorp upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research raised Parsley Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Parsley Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Parsley Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.87.

PE stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $427.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Hinson sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $769,028.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 398,275 shares in the company, valued at $7,340,208.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,227 shares of company stock worth $894,584 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,467,865 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $686,436,000 after purchasing an additional 901,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,220,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,208,000 after purchasing an additional 865,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,100,000 after purchasing an additional 261,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $163,731,000 after purchasing an additional 571,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,810,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $131,440,000 after purchasing an additional 138,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

