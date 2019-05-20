Oracle Co. (ORCL) Stake Lessened by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.87.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,473,750 shares of company stock worth $133,883,350. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

