OppenheimerFunds Inc. Has $888,000 Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,467 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EV. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 105,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Eaton Vance by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EV opened at $36.90 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $406.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

In other Eaton Vance news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $323,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

