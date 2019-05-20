Oppenheimer Weighs in on Allot Communications Ltd’s FY2019 Earnings (ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Allot Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

ALLT opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.78 million, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $25.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.27 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Allot Communications by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 2,355.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

