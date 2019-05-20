Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 20th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $186,762.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Open Platform token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00368274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012848 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00791666 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00155464 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Open Platform Profile

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 718,950,534 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

