ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Raised by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,437,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,360 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for 3.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $100,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 24.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE opened at $68.17 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 124.46%.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho set a $73.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

