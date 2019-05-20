ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Position Raised by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,059,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,436,000 after acquiring an additional 671,577 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,060,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,504,000 after acquiring an additional 693,501 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $68.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $73.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.46%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

