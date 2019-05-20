Oddo Bhf Reiterates €24.55 Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z)

Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($28.55) target price on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Nord/LB set a €19.62 ($22.81) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bankhaus Lampe set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Patrizia Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.21 ($25.82).

Patrizia Immobilien has a 12 month low of €17.00 ($19.77) and a 12 month high of €24.34 ($28.30).

