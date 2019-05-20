nVent Electric (NVT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered nVent Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.67.

NVT stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.43. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.43 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.62%. nVent Electric’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 648,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $18,175,268.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,015,786 shares of company stock worth $101,315,702 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

