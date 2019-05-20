Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Scapa Group (SCPA)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Scapa Group (LON:SCPA) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Scapa Group in a research note on Thursday, January 24th.

Shares of SCPA stock opened at GBX 388.50 ($5.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.82 million and a P/E ratio of 33.21. Scapa Group has a one year low of GBX 270.40 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 492.20 ($6.43).

Scapa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets in Europe, North America, and Asia. It offers aluminum foil, acrylic foam, barnier system, cable wrapping, cloth, double sided and transfer, double and single sided foam, foam plate mounting, heatseal, packaging, paper masking, PIB sheeting, polyethylene, PVC, self-amalgamating, and specialist film tapes, as well as resins and putties.

