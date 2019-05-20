Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ocado Group (OCDO)

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a report issued on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on OCDO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC downgraded Ocado Group to a reduce rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 967 ($12.64) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,146.67 ($14.98).

Shares of Ocado Group stock opened at GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) on Thursday. Ocado Group has a 1 year low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79.

In other news, insider Mark Richardson sold 46,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,287 ($16.82), for a total transaction of £604,014.84 ($789,252.37).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

