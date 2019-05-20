Numis Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Helical (HLCL)

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Helical (LON:HLCL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Helical in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Helical from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st.

Shares of HLCL opened at GBX 350.50 ($4.58) on Thursday. Helical has a 1 year low of GBX 295 ($3.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 399 ($5.21). The firm has a market cap of $418.37 million and a PE ratio of 8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Tim Murphy acquired 402 shares of Helical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £1,346.70 ($1,759.70).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

