NorthWestern Corp (NWE) Stake Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,252 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in NorthWestern by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 28,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 12,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,535,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NorthWestern by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 128,742 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in NorthWestern by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NorthWestern by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 265,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,760,000 after buying an additional 50,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern stock opened at $71.96 on Monday. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.33.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $384.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.85%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $112,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $154,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,962.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $411,430 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

