NoLimitCoin Trading Up 17.8% This Week (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $58,751.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00061398 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000146 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000487 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (CRYPTO:NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 210,579,260 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, YoBit, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

