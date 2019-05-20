Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 473 Shares of Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $71.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $110.17.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup set a $83.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $98.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.27.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

