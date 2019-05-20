Nimiq (NIM) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $196,300.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,719.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.67 or 0.03168629 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.86 or 0.05056584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.01154843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01107685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00093910 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.53 or 0.00956162 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00273798 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00022138 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 4,884,582,566 coins and its circulating supply is 3,894,082,566 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

