NextEra Energy (NEE) Price Target Raised to $194.00 at Morgan Stanley

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $194.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.83.

NEE stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $155.06 and a fifty-two week high of $199.46. The company has a market capitalization of $95.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.28.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.61, for a total value of $1,027,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $2,818,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,148 shares of company stock valued at $42,946,133 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 85,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 25,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

