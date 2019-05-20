New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,291 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,398,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $131,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup set a $99.00 price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

In other news, SVP E Scott Gilbert sold 12,677 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,045.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,430.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter C. Hearn sold 2,562 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $237,446.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,452.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,691 shares of company stock worth $11,406,907. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $95.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.30 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-buys-4291-shares-of-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.