New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 792,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $99,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,783,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,364,110,000 after acquiring an additional 997,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,205,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,503,000 after buying an additional 127,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $380,344,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10,582.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,099,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,070,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $130.67 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.23. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Lynn Schenk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total value of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,169.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP G Joyce Rowland sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $289,217.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,036.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price target on Sempra Energy to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.14.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

