NetEase (NTES) Upgraded at China Renaissance Securities

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NTES. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $311.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $278.45.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES opened at $266.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.81. NetEase has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NetEase by 174.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,816 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in NetEase by 5.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NetEase by 32.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.