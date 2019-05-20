Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) CAO Sells $60,481.36 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jillian B. Thomsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 19th, Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $76,641.12.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.45 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.65% and a return on equity of 37.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 789.3% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 310,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) CAO Sells $60,481.36 in Stock” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-cao-sells-60481-36-in-stock.html.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.