Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) CAO Sells $60,481.36 in Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $60,481.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jillian B. Thomsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,808 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $76,641.12.
NASDAQ NKTR opened at $32.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.96. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $92.17.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 287.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,422 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 66.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 789.3% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 310,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 275,609 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.
