MUSE 1-Day Volume Tops $1,360.00 (MUSE)

MUSE (CURRENCY:MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, MUSE has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One MUSE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC on major exchanges. MUSE has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and $1,360.00 worth of MUSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00078073 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007250 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004656 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MUSE Profile

MUSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. MUSE’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. MUSE’s official Twitter account is @peertracks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MUSE is soundac.io . MUSE’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

Buying and Selling MUSE

MUSE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MUSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

