Murphy Oil (MUR) Given a $27.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 target price on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 price objective on Murphy Oil and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.96.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 2.14. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.15 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 8,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $242,054.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Mireles sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,368 shares in the company, valued at $589,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 107,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.