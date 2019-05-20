Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Anglo American (AAL)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.71) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Anglo American currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,112.67 ($27.61).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,948.40 ($25.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 1.93%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

In related news, insider Marcelo Bastos bought 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,119 ($27.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.60 ($26,027.18). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Insiders purchased a total of 1,428 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,284 over the last quarter.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

