Morgan Stanley Increases Edison International (EIX) Price Target to $84.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Edison International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Edison International from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edison International to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $59.96 on Thursday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Edison International had a positive return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Edison International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,922,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,760,000 after acquiring an additional 392,144 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Edison International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,067,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Edison International by 131.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,011,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981,351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,520,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,761 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Edison International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,358,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,227,000 after acquiring an additional 741,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.