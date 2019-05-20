Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Holdings in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Reit were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPR. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 9,210.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 165.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPR opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Brookfield Property Reit Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

