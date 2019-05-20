Mizuho Trims Depomed (ASRT) Target Price to $3.00

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Depomed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Depomed alerts:

Depomed stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. Depomed has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $9.48.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.51 million.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, for a total transaction of $41,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Mckee sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,430.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.09% of Depomed worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Depomed

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.