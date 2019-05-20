Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 373.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 86.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA stock opened at $95.72 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $107.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.32.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $120,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $555,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,900 shares of company stock worth $7,451,948. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

