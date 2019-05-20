Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Invests $96,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NG) Stock

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,477,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,477,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,388,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,800,572 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 880,228 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,821,816 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 211,816 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $3.87 on Monday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01.

In other NovaGold Resources news, VP David A. Ottewell sold 22,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $98,249.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 608,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,647,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Ottewell sold 18,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $74,302.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,401,611.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,360 shares of company stock worth $172,796.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

