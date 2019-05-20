Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 13,968 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. reduced its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 83.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU opened at $148.81 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.24 and a fifty-two week high of $149.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/20/midwest-professional-planners-ltd-sells-13968-shares-of-ishares-us-utilities-etf-idu.html.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.