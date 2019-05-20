Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.37. Microchip Technology posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.26. 2,287,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,856,767. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3655 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.01%.

In related news, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $210,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,567.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 534,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 385.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

