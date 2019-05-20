McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (GD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Weatherstone Capital Management raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 4,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $789,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,179.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,690 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,603. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $166.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $208.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.16.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

