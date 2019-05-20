Mastercard Inc (MA) Stake Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14,925.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,553,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 71,077,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,701,899,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 673.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,720,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,493,304,000 after buying an additional 715,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $474,105,000 after buying an additional 704,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA opened at $252.55 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $257.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.58.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at $107,302,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total transaction of $1,993,158.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,386.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

