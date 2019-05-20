Mass Vehicle Ledger 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,749.00 (MVL)

Mass Vehicle Ledger (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Mass Vehicle Ledger has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mass Vehicle Ledger token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and CoinBene. Mass Vehicle Ledger has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $3,749.00 worth of Mass Vehicle Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00366674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012780 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000363 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.93 or 0.00790054 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00155497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $658.03 or 0.08395061 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger Token Profile

Mass Vehicle Ledger is a token. Mass Vehicle Ledger’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,355,095,215 tokens. The official website for Mass Vehicle Ledger is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for Mass Vehicle Ledger is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mass Vehicle Ledger’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mass Vehicle Ledger is blog.mvlchain.io

Buying and Selling Mass Vehicle Ledger

Mass Vehicle Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mass Vehicle Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mass Vehicle Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mass Vehicle Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

