Mason Street Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Ingredion Inc (INGR)

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth $58,054,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,714,000 after acquiring an additional 540,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,085,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,659,000 after acquiring an additional 437,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1,291.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 370,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 343,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $83.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Ingredion Inc has a 52 week low of $82.32 and a 52 week high of $116.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INGR shares. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.50.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

