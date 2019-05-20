Mason Street Advisors LLC Acquires 341 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8,029.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,075,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,739 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $474,132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,882,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,399,000 after purchasing an additional 975,678 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $116,175,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 19,658.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 365,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $184.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $144.75 and a 52 week high of $199.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 29,247 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.62, for a total transaction of $5,428,828.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,216 shares of company stock valued at $22,245,359. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

