Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,417,000 after acquiring an additional 796,300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,862 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,552,000 after acquiring an additional 494,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,700 shares during the last quarter.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $414,025.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,369 shares of company stock worth $1,000,965. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $84.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

