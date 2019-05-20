Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 80,732 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,002,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,732 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 3.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $258,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 213,433,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,490,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,892,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,935,000 after purchasing an additional 435,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,920,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,484 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,824,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,956,000 after purchasing an additional 173,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.30.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 44.01%.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.
