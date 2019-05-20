Macy’s Inc (M) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macy’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on M. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

M stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $41.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2,168.2% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $440,289.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

